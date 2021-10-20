All ready for the Antarctic cruise season to begin in Ushuaia

Atlas Ocean Voyages has given further details of how they are planning to operate their Antarctic cruises this coming 2021/2022 season from Ushuaia, Tierra del Fuego province.

According to reports presented to Ushuaia Port authorities and published on their website, Atlas Ocean Voyages is planning fifteen calls, the inaugural trip with the World Navigator will take place on 19 November, followed by a second on the 28th.

However, to comply with the strict sanitary regulations currently in Argentina, the cruise company will fly the passengers from the international airport of Ezeiza or Santiago to Ushuaia on a private chartered jet.

“We have confirmation and we are taking off”, said Alberto Aliberti, president of Atlas Ocean Voyages in Argentina. “There has been much speculation, and we had a Plan B, but that no longer matters”.

He added, “we believe we had a quick positive reply from authorities because of the air travel bubble proposal”. The company estimates a three-hour rest in the main South American airport, before departing for Ushuaia, but they will be hosted with brunch and champagne. The Antarctica package includes courtesy trips from sixteen boarding cities in the US and Canada, to Orlando in Florida, from where the chartered plane flies to Tierra del Fuego.

Once in Ushuaia passengers are accompanied through Migration and driven to the World Navigator, ready for the cruise while luggage is distributed among cabins. Cruises scheduled include two in November, three in December, thee in January, three in February and the final four in March, the last of which closing the 2021/22 season will leave Ushuaia on March 31st.