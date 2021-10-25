Russia decrees “soft” quarantine to prevent SARS-CoV-2 from spreading

Following the lockdown, QR Code Passes and face masks will be mandated nationwide

Russian health authorities decreed a shutdown from Oct. 28 to Nov. 7 in a move to curb COVID-19 infections, it was announced, after 1,036 deaths in the last 24 hours were reported.

Russia's crisis center has confirmed a total of 227,389 deaths from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic. Last Thursday's data mark the continued deterioration of the situation in the country.

Meanwhile, Moscow Mayor Serghei Sobyanin decreed a light quarantine between October 28 and November 7, in accordance with the presidential decree on non-working days at the federal level.

“The situation in Moscow is developing according to the worst-case scenario,” the mayor's office said through a statement. As of October 28, therefore, bars, restaurants, shops, stadiums and schools will close, while theaters and museums will open, albeit with a 50% capacity cap limited to those with a Russian Green Pass, who must also wear a face mask.

In addition to that and starting Nov. 8, 2021, free rides on public transport will be suspended for Muscovites over 60 or with chronic diseases. Social cards, however, will not be blocked for those who either have had COVID-19 in the last 6 months or who have been vaccinated. Unlocking of social cards is simultaneous with the first dose of immunizer.

“Please understand this decision: it was made to save the life and health of the most vulnerable category of Muscovites,” the mayor posted on Moscow's website.

Also starting Nov. 8, the use of QR codes and masks masks will be mandatory for concerts, shows, cultural, entertainment, sports and other events held before crowds of 500 people or more.