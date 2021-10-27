Crystal Endeavour scheduled to visit Falklands 21 December and 16 January

Crystal Endeavor, the cruise vessel for the Antarctica expeditions

Crystal Expedition Cruises will provide included round-trip chartered flights non stop between Miami and Ushuaia, Argentina, as well as hotel nights in both cities for Crystal Endeavor’s inaugural Antarctica program.

These new arrangements replace the previous one-night pre-cruise hotel in Buenos Aires and round-trip charter flights between Buenos Aires and Ushuaia.

Crystal Endeavor will operate eight voyages of 11 nights to 19 nights from Ushuaia, November through February. According to the company's site, four Antarctic cruises will take place during the 2021/22 season. November 18 and 29; December 10 and on January 5 next year.

The more ambitious expeditions including the Falklands will take place on December 21 and January 16.

'Peace of mind is the greatest luxury, especially when travelling to the farthest reaches of the globe and Crystal Endeavor’s smooth, powerful ride and agile handling will deliver that in unpredictable weather conditions or remote destinations,' Crystal President Jack Anderson said.

'Similarly, providing our guests chartered, nonstop air directly from the United States to the port of embarkation in Ushuaia ensures a worry-free and effortless vacation experience with the assurance that all logistics and details have been expertly handled and arranged, as well as the added peace of mind of knowing that all age-eligible guests aboard our chartered flights have been fully vaccinated.'

The trips include pre-cruise luxury hotel accommodations in Ushuaia and a post-flight luxury hotel accommodation upon return to Miami.

All-inclusive fares start at US$ 9,949 per person including up to US$ 9,200 in 'Book Now Savings' per suite when booked by Nov. 3, as well as a US$1,000 onboard spending credit per person. Deposits are reduced from 25% to 15%, with relaxed final payment due 60 days before the first date of service for 2021 through March 2022 voyages.

Crystal Endeavor’s inaugural Antarctic season concludes with 'The Falkland Islands & South Georgia to South Africa,' a 19-night trans-Atlantic expedition from Ushuaia to Cape Town, South Africa, featuring incredible wildlife and an extremely rare three-day visit to the Tristan da Cunha archipelago.