“Polar Preet” and her Antarctic challenge, “I really hope I can inspire people”

27th Wednesday, October 2021 - 08:33 UTC Full article

Polar Preet steps up her training and preparation and is well aware she will be dropped at a camp in Hercules Inlet before travelling 700 miles on foot

British Army officer Captain Harpreet Chandi is preparing to become the first woman of colour to cross Antarctica unsupported. The physio-therapist from 3 Medical Regiment, who is being sponsored by the British Forces Broadcasting System, BFBS, will be completely on her own during the challenge which is set to last 45 days.

The Asian woman will have no resupplies and will battle temperatures of -50C and wind speeds of up to 60mph.

Speaking to Force News Harpreet, or rather “Polar Preet” underlined she hopes to inspire people, “the idea has been in the making for two years, and next month is when it becomes a reality”.

She admitted being “more excited than nervous” as she steps up her training and preparation and is well aware she will be dropped at a camp in Hercules Inlet before travelling 700 miles on foot to the south pole.

“When I came up with the idea two and a half years ago I definitely was nervous, and I definitely still am a little bit but I am also super excited to get out there and start,” she told Forces News during a training session in Derby.

“I know what this means to me and what I can achieve from this, not just for me but for a lot of other people too.”

“Polar Preet hopes her expedition will inspire more women of colour to do the extraordinary. I'm not the image that people expect when you talk about polar explorers, being an Asian woman”.

“But I really hope that I can inspire people to just step outside this box that's been created for us.”

The challenge will also see Polar Preet raise money for charity and start a grant for adventure training for women.