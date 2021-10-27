World Voyageur on its inaugural visit to Gibraltar

World Voyager arrived in Gibraltar at 18:00 on Monday 25th October and departed later that night at 23:00.

The cruise ship “World Voyageur” on its inaugural visit to Gibraltar was welcomed by Minister for the Environment, Sustainability, Climate Change and Education John Cortes has welcomed the World Voyager cruise ship on its inaugural visit to Gibraltar.

World Voyager is owned by Mystic Invest via Mystic Cruises and operated by Nicko Cruises, Quark Expeditions. The ship was built in 2020 and has 86 cabins with a capacity of approximately 200 passengers and 100 crew.

Minister Cortes and Captain Michael Wilhelm Block engaged in the traditional exchange of plaques at the Gibraltar cruise terminal.

Minister Cortes said, “The Government’s commitment to tourism is unquestionable. The cruise industry is extremely important to our retail, hospitality and transport sectors and we will keep on working hard to attract as many calls to our port. Today’s inaugural call, once again, is proof of this work and Gibraltar’s popularity as a destination in the Mediterranean”.