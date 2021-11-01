Rotterdam seizes four tons of cocaine shipped from Paraguay via Uruguay

Europol has repeatedly pointed out that Rotterdam has become a major port of entry for drugs to the continent.

Netherlands Customs officers have seized what is considered the largest haul this year, over four tons of cocaine at the port of Rotterdam with an estimated value of US$ 362 million. The drug was found in soy bags that were destined for Portugal and are of Paraguayan origin using Uruguay as the port of transit.

Europol has repeatedly pointed out that Rotterdam has become a major port of entry for drugs to the continent. Cocaine is the second most popular drug in Europe after cannabis in Western and Central Europe. In September Netherlands police found a similar volume of cocaine, with an estimated value of US$ 360 million and last week seized three tons of the illegal drug plus some US$ 13,5 in cash at a farm near the Schiphol airport

According to the September report from Europol, Netherlands and Belgium have become the primary points of entry for cocaine from South America to Europe, overtaking the northwest peninsula of Spain.