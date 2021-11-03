Brazil will host G20 summit in 2024

3rd Wednesday, November 2021 - 09:31 UTC Full article

Brazil, Latin America's largest economy, together with Argentina and Mexico, represent the continent at the G20.

Brazil for the first time will host the annual meeting of the heads and prime ministers of the Group of Twenty, the group of the 20 largest economies on the planet, in 2024. The announcement was made during the release of the final document of the group’s meeting, which ended on Sunday in Rome.

The Brazilian city that will host the meeting has not yet been decided. This is the first time that Brazil has been chosen to host the G20 Leaders Summit since the group was created in 1999. In 2008, a meeting of G20 Finance Ministers was held in São Paulo.

Next year, the G20 leaders’ meeting will be held on the island of Bali, Indonesia. In 2023, the headquarters will be New Delhi, India.

The final document of the G-20 was signed by the 20 largest economies on the planet: South Africa, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, South Korea, the United States, France, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan Mexico, the United Kingdom, Russia and Turkey, as well as the European Union.

This year, the presidents of Russia, Vladimir Putin, and China, Xi Jinping, did not attend the meeting, but sent representatives.