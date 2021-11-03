Spanish Queen Letizia lands in Paraguay on a 3-day tour

3rd Wednesday, November 2021 - 08:04 UTC Full article

Letizia will not give statements to the press by royal mandate and protocol

Spain's Queen Letizia has landed Tuesday evening at Asunción Silvio Pettirossi International Airport, where she was welcomed by First Lady Silvana Abdo, Foreign Minister Euclides Acevedo and Madrid's Ambassador Carmen Castiella Ruiz.

The Queen's agenda features a number of activities together with the First Lady and other officials. But most of all she is to focus on various ongoing cooperation projects. Letizia is to be briefed on the work carried out by either Spanish organizations or local ones financed by Spain in matters of women's empowerment and health, education and preparation for the employment of young people and in the areas of recovery and preservation of the country's heritage.

Spanish cooperation in Paraguay has been going on for over threedecades now. The European kingdom has donated over 200 million euros. This is the sixth cooperation trip made by Queen Letizia and the first to the Southern Cone.

Acevedo said Letizia has shown “that she has a lot of information about Paraguay, she is delighted and astonished at the organization of the first lady's office...” Acevedo also praised the Queen's simplicity.

During her visit, Queen Letizia will not give statements to the press by royal mandate and protocol.