Falklands' annual service of Remembrance will take place Sunday 14 November

4th Thursday, November 2021 - 09:39 UTC Full article

The service will be held at Christ Church Cathedral with a collection made for the Poppy Appeal

At 10:35, a parade of detachments from Royal Navy, Army, Royal Air Force, FI Defense Force and veterans will march into position at the Cross of Sacrifice At the Cross of Sacrifice, at approximately 11.00 am there will be two minutes silence marked by the firing of the saluting guns on Victory Green.

Gilbert House in the Falkland Islands has announced the arrangements for Sunday, 14 November 2021, Remembrance Sunday. The Annual Service of Remembrance, this year commemorating the 103rd anniversary of the end of the First World War, will be held in Christ Church Cathedral commencing at 9.30 am.

His Excellency the Governor, the Commander British Forces, Members of the Legislative Assembly, resident Veterans, together with Senior Officers of the Armed Services will be attending this Service. The Service will be led by the Reverend Ian Faulds and other local ministers. During the Service a collection will be made for the Poppy Appeal. The congregation is requested to be seated in the Cathedral by 9.15 am. Seating will be on a first come first served basis.

At 10.35 the Parade, consisting of detachments representing the Royal Navy, Army, Royal Air Force and Falkland Islands Defence Force will form up on Ross Road East and march into position at the Cross of Sacrifice. Associations and Veterans will march and take up a position at the foot of the steps to the Cross. The flow of traffic will be controlled on Ross Road East in the B Slip and Stanley Cemetery area to facilitate this march.

Youth organisations will be present at the Cross of Sacrifice.

At 10.48 am HE the Governor, Member of the Legislative Assembly and the Commander British Forces will arrive at the Cross of Sacrifice. A short service will then be held and the Roll of Honour read out. There will be two minutes silence at approximately 11.00 am marked by the firing of the saluting guns on Victory Green.

The Governor, Member of the Legislative Assembly and the Commander British Forces, will lay wreaths. Others wishing to lay wreaths will then do so.

This is an important public occasion and it is earnestly hoped that as many members of the community as possible will attend this observance ceremony and play an equal part in honouring and remembering all those who have given their lives for the peace and freedom we enjoy today. It is appropriate for medals to be worn on this occasion.

All those arriving by vehicle at the Cross of Sacrifice should do so before 10:30 a.m. Drivers are requested to note that parking in the cordoned areas is not permitted and are asked to switch off their engines. The flow of traffic will be controlled, during the observance ceremony, at the junction of Snake Hill and James Street, the junction of Hebe Street with Ross Road and Ross Road East, east of the Cross of Sacrifice, in the vicinity of Lafone House. Drivers of vehicles are requested to await the departure of the parade before moving off.

Remembrance Day is a memorial day observed in Commonwealth member states since the end of the First World War to honour armed forces members who have died in the line of duty.

Following a tradition inaugurated by King George V in 1919, the day is also marked by war remembrances in many non-Commonwealth countries. Remembrance Day is observed on 11 November to recall the end of First World War hostilities. Hostilities formally ended “at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month” of 1918, in accordance with the armistice signed by representatives of Germany and the Entente between 5:12 and 5:20 that morning. The First World War officially ended with the signing of the Treaty of Versailles on 28 June 1919.