Argentina donates UK-developed COVID-19 vaccines

The Government of Argentina is donating almost a million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, according to five presidential decrees published in the Official Gazette.

A total 981,000 doses of the ChAdOx1 nCov-19 vaccine, known as AZD1222, from the AstraZeneca UK Limited laboratory will be shipped to five different countries as per the following detail: 450,000 doses to Mozambique, 500,000 to Vietnam, 18,000 to Saint Lucia, 11,000 to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and 2,000 to the Commonwealth of Dominica.

President Alberto Fernández signed Decrees 765, 766, 767, 768 and 769 together with Cabinet Chief Juan Manzur, Health Minister Carla Vizzotti and Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero.

“The pandemic constitutes a global challenge that requires a solidarity strategy aimed at equitable access to vaccines intended to generate immunity against Covid-19,” read each decree.

As per these executive orders, the Health Ministry of Health was appointed as the “Executing Agency” for each Donation Contract.

The decrees also highlighted the contract between the Argentine Government and AstraZeneca for the advanced sale of vaccines as a response to the serious public health problem represented by the COVID-19 epidemic.

Likewise, the legal document also underscored donations received from the United States, Mexico, Canada and Spain for a total of 7,063,400 vaccines from the same manufacturer at a time when access to doses “was more difficult than at present.”

“This favored Argentina to move forward with the vaccination campaign, which accelerated the complete scheme for the population most at risk and fostered the current epidemiological scenario,” the decrees went on.

Since Nov. 1, at least 75% of the Argentine population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 56.5% have taken the full scheme. Booster dose are already being inoculated nationwide.

Argentina has registered a constant decrease in the number of coronavirus cases for 20 weeks.

“Joint efforts among nations are substantial to limit the economic and health effects caused by the pandemic,” the Argentine Government stressed in the decrees.

Regarding Argentina's population over the age of 18, 91.4% have taken at least one dose and 78.4% have the complete scheme, while 67.3% of adolescents between 12 and 17 years old have started their treatment and 23.6% have finished it. Since October 12, 42.5% of the child population aged between 3 and 11 have already started their scheme with the first dose of the Sinopharm drug.

According to the Public Vaccination Monitor, 77,077,105 doses had been distributed nationwide by Nov. 10, while applications amounted to 62,724,987 jabs.