Royal Navy's Type 83 destroyer project will enter concept phase early next year

11th Thursday, November 2021 - 08:55 UTC Full article

Type 83 will replace Type 45 which with her ability to eliminate airborne threats has earned a place in the Carriers Strike Group escorting HMS Queen Elizabeth

The Royal Navy's Type 83 destroyer project, the replacement for the Type 45, will enter the concept phase early next year, it was announced in Parliament. Minister for Defence Procurement, Jeremy Quin was responding to being asked when the concept and assessment phase for the Type 83 destroyer would formally begin.

“On current plans, Navy Command intends to formally commence the concept phase for Type 83 in early 2022 with the assessment phase to follow in due course,” Mr Quin stated.

In March, Mr Quin had anticipated the initial timeframe for the Type 83 program to “begin in the next few years with the assessment phases following”.

Since the release of the Defense Command Paper, earlier this year, the brief mention of a new British destroyer has prompted questions from the military community and enthusiasts.

The Type 83 has been listed as part of a UK shipbuilding overhaul and, according to the document, could begin to phase out the current Type 45s in the late 2030s.

Few details have been disclosed on the capability of the warship, although the Royal Navy has benefited from anti-air specialization from the Type 45 since the first Daring-class destroyer was commissioned in 2009.

Minister Quin offered further information about when the concept and assessment phase for the Type 83 destroyer would formally begin.

The ability to eliminate airborne threats has earned the Type 45s a place in the UK Carrier Strike Group formation, escorting HMS Queen Elizabeth.

BAE Systems has encouraged the Royal Navy to engage with industry as early as possible regarding the Type 83 and the Type 32 vessels forming part of the UK's future plans.

The company says technology intended for the new designs could be demonstrated on the current fleet, while work towards a “net-zero fleet” could bring the Navy in line with climate initiatives.

(Source: Forces.net)