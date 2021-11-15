COVID-19 cases back on the rise in Chile

“I ask all people to get tested, even if they do not have symptoms,” Minister Paris said.

Chilean health authorities have reported the country is at its highest level of active cases in four months after the weekend. In this scenario, Health Minister Enrique Paris, has once again underlined the importance of preventive testing shead of the presidential, parliamentary and regional elections scheduled for Nov. 21.

With 15,109 active cases, Chile has reached its highest level since July 12 (16,325). Positivity was up 3.46%.

The regions with the most cases are Aysén, Valparaíso, Los Ríos and Coquimbo. Meanwhile, the Aysén region has the highest current incidence rate per 100,000 inhabitants (285.2), followed by Los Ríos (120.7), Atacama (118.2) and Bío Bío (101.2).

Paris also explained that there would be a mobile laboratory at Santiago's National Stadium, where PCR are given “for free to those who require it from Monday to Friday.”

“I ask all people to get tested, even if they do not have symptoms, remember that, for example, today 27% of confirmed cases are asymptomatic. In case of presenting symptoms, it is vital that they attend a health center within 24 hours after the test and isolate themselves until they obtain the result of their exam, only in this way will they protect their loved ones and not put citizens at risk,” Paris insisted.

The minister also asked citizens to continue taking care of themselves and intensify preventive measures, such as frequent hand washing, wearing face masks, and keep rooms constantly ventilated while observing physical distancing.

With 24 new COVID-19 deaths, the total number of fatalities amounts to 37,975 since the outbreak of the pandemic, while 592 people are hospitalized in Intensive Care Units, 476 of whom are on mechanical ventilation support.