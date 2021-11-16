Bolsonaro tells Dubai Forum opportunities are awaiting in Brazil

More than partners, Brazilians are brothers with the Arab countries, according to Bolsonaro

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro Monday told potential investors at Expo Dubai in the United Arab Emirates about the opportunities awaiting in his country.

Bolsonaro and Economy Minister Paulo Guedes are participating at the “Invest in Brazil Forum” within the international fair in search of cash flows for his country's deteriorating economy in a post-pandemic scenario.

Leading Brazil's offer of products were the short-to-medium range Embraer jets as well as other developments from that aircraft manufacturer.

“I am sure that this step will make them invest more,” Bolsonaro said. “I hope to return shortly announcing more interactions between us,” he added.

Bolsonaro also praised the blood ties between the South American country and that part of the world: “Brazil has more than five million Arabs, if we count the descendants we reach 30 million, more than partners we are brothers,” he stressed.

The head of state also addressed the issue of worldwide criticism against his administration over environmental issues. “We want you to get to know Brazil. A trip and a tour of the Amazon is something fantastic, even for you to see that our Amazon, being a humid forest, does not catch fire,” Bolsonaro explained, as he insisted the “attacks” against Brazil over these matters “are not fair,” because “more than 90% of that area is preserved there, it is the same as when it was discovered in 1500.”

The Forum was organized by the Export and Investment Promotion Agency (Apex), a body linked to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“Here are the petrodollars,” said Guedes. Arab countries make up for Brazil's third-largest buyer of meat, behind China and the European Union. Bolsonaro also said Arab countries were one of Brazil's “preferred partners” for whom his country has ”open doors“ for business in different areas, especially in agriculture.

Guedes also pointed out that “we made a great move in the 1980s to conquer the recycling of resources” from the Middle East, he added. “We are very optimistic, we believe that the growth of the Brazilian economy is guaranteed, do not bet against the Brazilian economy,” he went on.

According to Brazil's Central Bank projections, the Gross Domestic Product will grow 4.9% this year and around 1.4% in 2022, which stands below the average of the world's most developed economies.

Bolsonaro's tour of the Arab world will continue in Bahrain and Qatar.