Chinese top scholar suggests resolving the Falklands dispute “by force”

In recent years Beijing has incorporated itself into the Falkland Islands sovereignty dispute debate between UK and Argentina siding with its South American increasingly political, financial and trade partner.
But this reached a new high, well above the usual declarations and statements from the different global and regional organizations when a top academic, director of the European Research Institute at the Institute of International Studies in China, argued that the issue had reached a point where it could only be resolved “by force.”
In a publication backed by the Communist Party of China (CCP) – speaking to the Global Times – Director Qi Hongjian wrote that “Considering the arrogance of London, Buenos Aires must oppose the Malvinas stagnant debate”. Qi said London believes more in the politics of power than in enforcing international law and order.
He said: “On the one hand, there is an increase in the politics of power in the international community, undermining international norms.” “On the other hand, the UK will have a strong position on some historical issues after Brexit.”
Qi told the publication that since the UN recognized the Falklands’ “colonial situation” in 1965, Argentina should continue to present its case to the UN. It seems that it can only be solved by force.”
He called on Argentina to “take precautionary measures” against Britain’s next moves in the aftermath of Brexit, saying “Britain may take” dangerous measures such as increasing the number of troops stationed on the Islands or taking provocative action against Argentina. With vigilance. “
Maybe this Chinese scholar should get a VPN and look up “The Falklands War” and also see the state of the Argentine navy which only has 1 fully active warship (a corvette)Posted 9 hours ago +1
There is a Strong chance that China as part of its Belts & Braces Loan system that they could provide Ships & Aircraft to Argentina. As Argentina`s army is a Professional Force just Very poorly equipped ! it would be a strong distraction for Britain away from the South China Sea and Taiwan.Posted 5 hours ago +1
Why on earth are the PRC and the CCP interested in the “Malvinas Question” at all? It is an insignificant conflict on the other side of the world. Well, perhaps it has it to with the fact that they also want to conquer an island off their coast. Taiwan is China´s Falklands. PRC threatens with use of force to “retake” Taiwan. As a military superpower with nuclear weapons they could do it, but to a high cost. So I do not think they will try it. Argentina has already tried a stupid thing back in -82. I do not think they dare to make another invasion.Posted 5 hours ago +1