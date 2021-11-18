Moro wants to become Brazil's “third way” amid polarization, despite being a Bolsonarist option

Moro had hoped Bolsonaro “would be more of a statesman.”

Former Lava Jato Judge Sergio Moro said he was “ready” to challenge President Jair Bolsonaro and former President Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva in the October 2022 elections.

Moro, who as a judge jailed Lula for corruption, his decision eventually overturned by the Supreme Federal Court, was also Justice Minister under Bolsonaro but resigned his position.

During an appearance on TV Globo, he said he was disappointed at both of them.

“I am ready to lead this project, to build a project consistent with the Brazilian people, if the people have confidence in me, that project will continue,” Moro said.

“This path begins now with membership,” Moro said as he announced his affiliation to the Podemos party. “We are open to directing Brazil. It goes far beyond the fight against corruption. We need to become the country of the future finally; I'm ready,” he went on.

Between 2019 and 2020 Moro was Minister of Justice and Public Security of the Bolsonaro government, during which time he said he had asked the President to adopt some measures against corruption, but Bolsonaro ignored the issue.

“I confess that I was surprised by this attitude because he had adopted a discourse oriented towards the fight against corruption,” Moro admitted.

“I had the expectation that the president would be more of a statesman,” he pointed out.

Regarding his performance as the magistrate in charge of Lava Jato, Moro explained that “what we saw in the Lula government were the biggest scandals in history.”

Moro is said to be trying to become a “third way” amid “polarization” between Bolsonaro and Lula. However, Moro and Bolsonaro are roughly contesting the same voter.

He also denied interference in the 2018 electoral process and reaffirmed that he accepted the position of Minister of Justice and Public Security in the Bolsonaro government, believing that it was “the opportunity to help the Brazilian people.”

Moro is now seeking support from the “lavajatista” bases, including groups that led the demonstrations for the impeachment of former president Dilma Rousseff, such as Vem Pra Rua and Movimento Brasil Livre.

A survey by the Quaest polling agency published last week showed Moro had 8% of the voting intentions, way behind Lula's 48% and Bolsonaro's 21%.