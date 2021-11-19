Peru: President's Secretary resigns amid corruption scandal

Pacheco was hesitant but eventually needed to resign in the light of the overwhelming evidence that went public against him

Peru's Presidential Secretary Bruno Pacheco has turned in his resignation claiming his decision was motivated “to avoid a smear campaign” against the head of state.

The Prosecutor's Office Specialized in Crimes of Corruption submitted a new complaint to the Public Ministry on Thursday against Pacheco and those allegedly responsible for the crime of influence peddling.

The Lima Gris website had published transcripts of Pacheco's (full name Arnulfo Bruno Pacheco Castillo) chats asking other government officials to favor certain private companies. According to the portal, Pacheco wrote on September 22: “Enrique, this is the service to the friend that I asked you, it is regarding the resolution of 2015 of my friend of the Grupo Deltron RUC 20212331377. Please support him and let me know the solution. Confirm receipt. Thank you.”

“Enrique” would be Luis Enrique Vera Castillo, National Superintendent of Customs and Taxes at a Government body known as SUNAT.

Prosecutors have launched an inquiry into the scandal for the alleged crimes of influence peddling and illegal sponsorship against SUNAT. The Attorney General's Office has said SUNAT was to be requested to submit tax information on the companies and individuals involved in the events as well as provide answers regarding the communications between Pacheco and Vera.

Besides Pacheco, National Prosecutor Zoraida Ávalos has also undertaken a preliminary investigation against Defense Minister Walter Ayala and those responsible for the alleged pressure from the Executive to the former commanders of the Army and the Air Force to influence the latest officer promotion process.

”The head of the Public Ministry (Prosecution) made this decision after conducting an exhaustive and rigorous analysis of all the public statements made by former senior officials, as well as the head of Defense, regarding the latest promotions in the Armed Forces,“ the State Attorney has said through a statement.

The Office of the Prosecutor ”is empowered to carry out investigations of high officials of the State who have the prerogative of the constitutional preliminary trial and who are expressly indicated in Article 99 of the Constitution,“ the statement went on.

The preliminary investigation into Pacheco's deeds also falls under the ”principle of unity of investigation“ and ”in accordance with the principles of economy and speed, procedural (article 65.4 of the Code of Criminal Procedure),” the document further explained.

“The investigation of the Office of the Special Prosecutor for Crimes of Corruption of Officials, under the coordination of the superior prosecutor Omar Tello Rosales, is motivated by public information on Pacheco's irregular actions before the Sunat in favor of private companies,” it went on.