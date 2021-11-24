Toyota plant in Argentina to increase production as of 2022

Daniel Herrero with Pte Fernadez. “We continue to grow,” President Alberto Fernández said

Argentine President Alberto Fernández was told Wednesday at Casa Rosada that the Toyota automotive manufacturing plant in the city of Zárate will be producing 27,000 additional vehicles yearly, it was announced.

According to Wednesday's announcements, the Zárate plant will put out 27,000 additional units as of 2022. Company executives who visited the head of state also explained the new development will mean “500 new direct jobs and 1,000 indirect ones.”

“Daniel Herrero, chairman of Toyota Argentina gave me great news. The Zárate plant will be able to produce an additional 27 thousand units per year. This means 500 new direct jobs and a thousand indirect ones. #We continue to grow with a country that is recovering in each sector,” Fernández posted on Twitter.

Fernández also pointed out that “companies trust an automotive industry that is in full reactivation” and stressed that this “is the result of working together with all the actors, including unions such as SMATA, whose general secretary, Ricardo Pignanelli , was part of the meeting.”

Also participating in the meeting were Ministers of Productive Development, Matías Kulfas, and of Labor, Claudio Moroni, as well as Toyota executives Daniel Afione, regional director of Government Affairs and Ezequiel Vallejos Meana, general manager.

The Japanese company also explained that in order to respond to a growing regional demand of the Hilux and SW4 models -which are manufactured in Zárate- production rate would be increased from 140,000 to 167,000 units per year starting in 2022, which will generate 500 new direct jobs, the Argentine government said in a statement.