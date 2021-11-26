Falkland Islands receives the first cruise visit since 2019/20 season

26th Friday, November 2021 - 07:52 UTC Full article

After an 18 month absence the Silver Explorer starts off the 2021/2022 cruise season in the Falklands (Pic Sullivan Shipping Ltd)

Bleaker Island owner, Mike Rendell provided a picture, taken from afar, of the landed cruise visitors, who explored and visited the island's wildlife

The first cruise ship to visit the Falklands since the 2019/2020 tourist season, Silver Explorer, was cleared on November 24 and in Stanley Harbor. The itinerary included visits to Bleaker Island and Bull Point. However, it is unknown how many other vessels will visit over the season.

Expedition vessels which meet Covid-19 safety requirements will be able to visit the Falklands subject to a limit of 530 passengers disembarking in any one location, Stanley and Stanley Common counted as a single location.

MLA Gavin Short, portfolio holder for Economic Development, said: “I’m rather excited by it, it’s that first little hint of normality creeping back.”

MLA Short explained that there may yet be some uncertainty about numbers of cruise ships, and when they will arrive, but there will be visits to Stanley on December 10, 11 and 12.

On Wednesday evening, Silver Explorer was cleared to disembark a medical patient and their partner in Stanley for the purposes of a medical evacuation.

This was a ‘no contact’ disembarkation which was overseen by Falkland Islands Government officials. Both the ship and the passengers are considered ‘clean’ under the terms of the government’s ‘Expedition Vessel Guidance for Operators 2021-22’ which was issued in September and is available on the Covid-19 website.

The KEMH were included in all dialogue with the ship and they considered this as a safe transfer which allowed for the facilitation of an evacuation for urgent medical treatment.

No further passengers will be disembarking in Stanley and the vessel will remain in Falkland Islands waters until the weekend. (Penguin News)

Related: Sulivan Shipping Ltd. - Bleaker Islands