Falklands member of the Table Tennis Federation, despite Argentina's objection

Falklands received the support of 75% of country members at the ITTF

Argentina lost to the Falkland Islands at the International Table Tennis Federation, ITTF, where overwhelming support had the Islands registered as an independent member. This despite the strong allegations from the Argentine Table Tennis Federation president Fernando Joffre, at the ITTF annual assembly.

“The Malvinas, South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands are integral part of the Argentine national territory. And since under the illegitimate British occupation they are under a colonial situation and in particular recognized as such by the United Nations, which recognizes the existence of a sovereignty dispute and calls on both sides to resume negotiations, peacefully... I thus wish to express the rejection and concern of Argentina on how it is addressing this request...”, said Mr. Joffre, from Argentina's table tennis federation.

Thus despite Argentina's stance the Falklands request was approved by 75% of voting countries. The result was 96 countries in support of the Falklands incorporation, 33 against aligned with Argentina and 13 abstentions.