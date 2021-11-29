Argentine fisheries exports in ten months reached 408,000 tons and US$ 1,731bn

Illex squid was atypical: 2020 was good in volume and prices, but in 2021 exports were down 24% (118,000 tons) and prices 21% lower

Argentina exported some 408,000 tons of fish products during the first ten months of the year with a value of US$ 1,731bn, which is 18% above 2020, but 11% below 2019 the last year before the pandemic. However, the evolution of prices, comparing 2020/2021 has been erratic, as has been the final destination of the product, according to the Argentine Chamber of fishing vessels, CaPeCa.

In effect the ton price for hake has managed to remain stable, that of shrimp has soared and coincides with an excellent catch, while squid and toothfish gave slid considerably year to year.

Some 50,000 tons of hake fillet were exported by Argentina at a price of US$ 2,807 the ton, with an increase of 8% in volume and 3% in price, Brazil, US and Spain continue as the main clients.

The frozen presentation in H&G experienced a price recovery of around 8% and sales grew by 7%, exporting a total of 34,000 tons at a value of US$ 1,527. Russia remains the main buyer, but with a volume drop of 18%.

Shrimp has been the great booster of this season with strong growth in volume, value and price, excluding China. Exports doubled compared to 2020, while volume sales returned to their 2019 level.

In total, 88,000 tons have been exported, at a value similar to that of 2019 and 71% higher than last year. But the price reached US$ 7,175 a ton, which implies an increase in average price of 29% compared to 2020 and 20% compared to 2019. Main clients are Spain, Italy and Japan, but China and Russia lowered considerably their demand.

As to shrimp tails, China and Vietnam have seen import volumes drop considerably, 31%, Spain on the other hand increased 29%, with Peru in third place. However while traditional buyers paid US$ 6,500 and US$ 7,320 the ton, newcomer USA, reached US$ 9,674 the ton.

Illex squid had an atypical situation, 2020 was a boom year in catches and international prices, but this year there has been a sharp drop. In effect according to CaPeCa the ton this year reached US$ 2,053 the ton, in 2020, US$ 2,670, a drop of 23%, and compared to 2019, also 21% lower. As to volumes exported, 118,000 tons, 24% less than last year but 40% more than in 2019.

While in the last two years China ranked first in demand and with much difference in volume compared to the rest of the countries, this year it dropped to second place, with as purchases fell 63%. First place for squid went to South Korea, which is increasing its demand year after year, 244% in 2019 and 64% this year. In third place Spain, although in 2021 its demand was 19% down.

Finally Patagonian toothfish, the performance has been surprising, in US the main market, the average price has fallen by 21%, while the Chinese market paid 25% more, with prices ranging between US$ 16,070 and US$ 18,000 dollars the ton.

In total, 2,068 tons have been exported, 83% more than in 2020 and 51% more than in 2019. But when comparing the average prices of the last two years, a sharp decline is observed: while in 2019 it was US$ 22,600 and this year, US$ 16,635 dollars, a drop of 38%