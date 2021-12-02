Antarctica Day, a unique agreement for a unique region

Camilla Nichol, Chief Executive, UK Antarctic Heritage Trust

”December first, Antarctica Day, we are marking the 60th Anniversary of the Antarctic Treaty coming into effect. This year is also the 30th anniversary of the Environmental Protocol; the framework under the Antarctic Treaty which protects Antarctica from environmentally detrimental activity,” the UK Antarctic Heritage Trust celebrated yesterday. Camilla Nichol, the Chief Executive of the foundation, called to celebrate with colleagues across the Polar community and beyond the UK.

“The Treaty is one of the most successful achievements of the international community and now more than ever, we need that unity in protecting this precious continent,” the statement says, and it continues:

“As we celebrate with colleagues across the Polar community and beyond here in the UK, our conservation team prepares to make their way south to spend three months at Port Lockroy undertaking essential maintenance and repairs.

”In other news, this month we launched our new online talks program Antarctica In Sight: Live! and I hope I’ll be joined by many of you at our first event on 'The Secret Life of Penguins' on Monday 6th December.

“And finally, the festive season is well and truly upon us and we’ve selected some of our favorite gifts and stocking fillers for you to peruse.

”Every time you buy from our online shop you directly help us raise vital funds; funds that are enabling us to send our conservation team to Antarctica this season and to continue our vital work to protect Antarctica’s heritage. So please do consider doing your Christmas shopping with us.

“Watch our Patron, HRH The Princess Royal's special message for Antarctica Day 2021.”