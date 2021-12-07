German families seek shelter in Paraguay from vaccines and lockdowns

“More and more people have to flee Germany, Austria and Switzerland because they lose their jobs,” a German migrant told DW.

German citizens who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or put up to harsh mobility restrictions have fled their country and sought shelter in a community within Paraguay, it was reported.

About 1,000 of those so-called “deniers” have settled in Hohenau, in the Itapúa department, since last year, according to a Deutsche Welle report. The town was founded by German immigrants and is viewed as a place where they can own a piece of land and be safe to raise their children.

The DW report also points out that most of these Germans seek to avoid vaccination and believe that the virus was created in a laboratory in China with Western funding.

“I decided to come because the coronavirus is narrowing everything, complicating everything. More and more people have to flee Germany, Austria and Switzerland because they lose their jobs. Soon they will not even be able to go out to do the shopping and they are already announcing the mandatory vaccine,” according to an immigrant quoted by the German outlet.

A former German shepherd is also quoted as saying Paraguay was ”a place chosen by God“. The documentary also features stories of new immigrants getting in touch with German families who have settled in the area throught the 20th Century.

A total 1077 Germans have settled in Paraguay, according to Migrations Directorate of Migration, making up for the third-largest group of European immigrants in the country.”

“Many of the Germans who arrived in Paraguay seek to avoid vaccination and what they consider to be a virus created in a Chinese laboratory with Western funding,” concludes the report, which shows through short videos how these citizens live, who bet on Guaraní land. to protect themselves from the lethal virus, without the need to be vaccinated.

As long as vaccination is not mandatory in Paraguay, it is very likely that new German immigrants will arrive and settle in the country over the coming months.