With mind set in self sufficiency, China announces new record grain production in 2021

7th Tuesday, December 2021 - 15:21 UTC Full article

In 2021, China's total grain production reached 1.37 trillion jin (685 billion kg), hitting a new record high, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Monday. A Jin is equivalent to 500 grams or half a kilo.

The stable domestic grain production, which has remained at over 1.3 trillion jin for seven consecutive years, has provided a strong base for continued national food security.

The data revealed that the 1.37 trillion jin reading was an increase by 26.7 billion jin from 2020, a year-on-year increase of 2%. The autumn grain harvest accounted for 1.02 trillion jin, up 1.9% on a yearly basis by 19.1 billion jin.

Even with some major grain-producing areas being impacted by extreme weather, China's total grain sowing area still grew by 12.95 million mu (863,333 hectare) with the grain yield per unit area increasing by 4.8 kilograms, an increase of 0.7% and 1.2%, respectively.

The production of rice, wheat, corn, and potatoes all recorded gains, while bean production fell significantly.

Stable domestic grain production ensures China national food security, but also represents a means to address complex and volatile domestic and international situations, providing strong support for the country to overcome various risks and challenges, according to the NBS.