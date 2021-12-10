Argentina against boycott on Beijing Winter Games

Ambassador Vaca Narvaja discussed sanitary protocol issues with the Olympic Committee ahead of next year's Winter Games

Argentina's Sports Minister Matías Lammens has announced his country's full support to the Beijing Winter Olympic Games due to start at the Chinese capital on Feb. 4, 2022, after the United States and some of its closes allies said they would boycott them.

The US administration of President Joseph Biden made this decision based on the “ongoing genocide of the People's Republic of China and crimes against humanity.” US athletes will nevertheless be able to compete, although there will be no official delegation.

February 2022 will also mark the 50th anniversary of bilateral ties between Argentina and China.

Argentina's Ambassador to China, Sabino Vaca Narvaja, met Thursday virtually with the Argentine Olympic Committee to discuss requirements and protocols for the admission of athletes into China due to the pandemic.

Thursday's meeting also marked the first time the Argentine Olympic Committee made a clear statement regarding the boycott on the Games.

