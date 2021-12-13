Two border crossings between Argentine and Paraguay to reopen Monday

Road links through the San Ignacio de Loyola bridge between Puerto Falcón (Paraguay) and Clorinda (Argentina) and river crossings between Alberdi and Puerto Formosa are to reopen after almost two years when only goods could go from one country to another but not people.

Travellers will be required to go through a full health protocol to prevent the spread of COVID-19, as per each country's regulations.

Meanwhile, residents of the Paraguayan town of Pilar will gather Monday to decide a course of action so that they too can cross over to Colonia Cano in Argentina. Workers from boat and taxi services, merchants and people, in general, will stage a large assembly in Pilar, in the Paraguayan Department of Ñeembucú, Monday morning to demand the reopening of the international path.

Union leader Leocadio Guillén told the Paraguayan outlet, Ultima Hora, the idea was to hold a large scale meeting with the various sectors affected to lay out the strategies with which to seek the reopening of the border crossing which is affecting their livelihoods.

“We are going to hold a meeting between taxi drivers, boatmen, merchants, workers, to see if we begin to see what actions to take so that this area can be opened,” said Guillén.

He added they needed the reopening at the earliest time possible because their economies were being severely affected by the closure.

“It's kind of weird that several paths are already opening, but not this area of Pilar. They say that there are very few vaccinated. The truth is that we are already very affected (by the blocking of the passage),” Guillén insisted. Also behind the organization is Pilar Chamber of Commerce head Jorge Gutiérrez.

