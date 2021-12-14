Weather prevents meeting between presidents of Brazil and Paraguay

The Presidents of Brazil and Paraguay, Jair Bolsonaro and Mario Abdo Benítez, were to meet Monday at the Paraguayan town of Carmelo Peralta to lay the cornerstone of a new international bridge, but mainly to go on discussing Itaipu energy fares.

But Bolsonaro was prevented from traveling to the area due to bad weather, it was reported. The two leaders were to convene there to sign the contract for the construction of the Bioceanic Bridge, between Carmelo Peralta and Brazil's Porto Murtinho.

The Brazilian leader had made it as far as the Brazilian city of Campo Grande, but could not go any further due to the weather.

Abdo began his speech by stating that Jair Bolsonaro “is very sorry for not being able to be present” due to the difficulties caused by the weather. “He came to Campo Grande by plane and there he found inclement weather,” the Paraguayan president went on.

He also explained the laying of the cornerstone will be carried out in the first days of January, next year.

“We are going to return shortly,” Abdo promised. He said the future bridge was “one of the most important works” between Paraguay and Brazil after the first one was built over 55 years ago.

“The construction of the Friendship Bridge transformed the political, economic and cultural relationship between Paraguay and Brazil,” he said, insisting “that this is a historic day for the country and for the districts that come together in brotherhood.”

Abdo also pointed out that perhaps the second work to have an impact on ties between the two countries was Itaipu, “which until today generates the greatest energy power in the world made by Paraguayan and Brazilian talent,” which “was a tribute to the commitment of friendly and brother countries.”

Regarding the Itaipu rate, Paraguay seeks to maintain the price at US $ 22.60 kW-month, while Brazil seeks a reduction to US $ 18.95 kW-month. Abdo and Bolsonaro have already discussed the issue on Nov. 24 but reached no solution.

Asked if he felt Bolso0naro had stood him up, Abdo downplayed the allegations. He insisted it was due to the weather and that Bolsonaro would attend the new meeting in January. However, Abdo also denied the Itaipu rates were to be on the agenda. “Our presence was going to be due to the act of the bridge. I don't know if there was going to be an opportunity or not to have a conversation.”