Air Canada returns to Argentina after pandemic restrictions

17th Friday, December 2021 - 08:59 UTC Full article

“The wait is over,” Air Canada's Ignacio Ferrer announced.

Air Canada has resumed regular operations to / from Argentina with four weekly frequencies serving Buenos Aires' Ezeiza international airport Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from Montreal, via São Paulo (Brazil), using Boeing 787-9 aircraft.

The Brazilian airport will act as a hub for Air Canada where flights to and from Toronto will convene, so that passengers can change planes there. Direct flights between Toronto and Buenos Aires are scheduled to resume in late March, also with a stopover in Brazil.

Before the pandemic, Air Canada used to stop at Santiago de Chile's Arturo Merino Benítez (SCL) airport on its way to Argentina and back.

“The wait is over. With great joy, we reconnect Argentina and Canada after 20 months, since the coronavirus forced us to suspend our passenger services,” said Ignacio Ferrer, manager of Air Canada in Argentina and Uruguay.

“Buenos Aires was historically a very important route for Air Canada and the new operation offers options for business, study, pleasure or family visits,” Ferrer added.

“The company continues to rebuild its global network from its operations centers, maintaining its strong commitment to the local market,” he said.

Air Canada's Boeing 787-8 and Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners have a capacity for 255 and 298 passengers respectively.

Flights between Toronto and São Paulo are currently carried out on a daily basis.

Air Canada's resumption of services to the region also includes Santiago de Chile and Bogotá.