Corbyn's brother arrested for inciting to burn MPs offices who voted for Covid-19 restrictions

20th Monday, December 2021 - 09:05 UTC Full article

A prominent anti-vaccination protestor and brother of the former leader of the British Labour Party, Piers Corbyn was arrested in London over the weekend for urging people to burn down the offices of members of Parliament offices who supported imposing Covid-19 restrictions.

London Metropolitan Police confirmed on Twitter that a man in his 70s had been arrested “on suspicion of encouragement to commit arson,” and remains in custody.

A video circulating on social media shows Piers Corbyn wearing a shirt that reads “Resist! Defy! Do not comply! and lashing out at politicians who voted in favor of the Covid-19 restrictions.

In the video Corbyn can be heard, ”we've got to get a bit more physical... We've got to hammer to death those scum, those scum who have decided to go ahead with introducing new fascism.“

And towards the end of the video, ”If your MP is one of them, go to their offices, and, well, I'd recommend burning them down.“

Home Secretary Priti Patel labeled the video ”sickening“ and urged police to take the ”strongest possible action against him,” in a post on Twitter.

On Tuesday, British lawmakers voted to approve restrictions to curb the Omicron Covid variant. The new rules include wearing of masks in public places and presenting COVID-19 vaccine passes or negative tests to enter certain venues.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced a rebellion in the vote, with more than 100 of his own lawmakers voting against his government's measures.