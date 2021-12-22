British veterans on an Antarctica five week trek; Polar Preet ahead of schedule in her solo to the South Pole

Watch: Polar Preet passes halfway mark of Antarctica expedition.

A group of British military reservists and veterans has set off on a five-week trek across Antarctica to carry out climate change research. The eight-strong team is heading to an area of the continent that has never been explored.

Along the way, the team will collect a mass of scientific data to help researchers understand the impact climate change is having on Antarctica.

The team will also mark the life of legendary Antarctic explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton, stopping near the Weddell Sea to mark the 100th anniversary of his last expedition.

Meanwhile Captain Chandi is currently on day 28 of her attempt to become the first woman of color to cross Antarctica unsupported.

A retired British Army Major General believes Army Captain Harpreet Chandi could set a new record time on her solo and unsupported trek to the South Pole.

Retired Major General Lamont Kirkland from the Team Army Sports Foundation, which is backing the challenge, told Forces News “there is the potential that Preet could actually break the record for the female route that she's on”.

“She's well inside of what she planned for, even at this stage. When she reached the halfway point, she was about six days ahead, by estimate,” he said.

Only a few days ago Capt Chandi said she had made it to Thiels Corner – marking the halfway point of her expedition.

“There's a fuel depot here and a toilet as well,” she said. “I didn't use the toilet though, I didn't want to get used to that little bit of comfort of sitting on a toilet rather than digging a hole in the snow and squatting.”

Polar Preet added she could also “see the mountain range to the West of Thiels too”, adding that “It's great to actually ski towards something, I haven't seen any features like this since the start.”

As well as facing the harsh conditions of Antarctica, including temperatures of -50°C and wind speeds of up to 60mph, Capt Chandi must pull all of her kit on a sled.

