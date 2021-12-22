Leaders of Venezuela, Turkey reaffirm mutual cooperation

Maduro and Erdoğan discussed the great challenges for the coming years

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro Tuesday said he had discussed in a telephone conversation a series of bilateral issues with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“Today # 21Dec, I had an excellent phone conversation with the President of the Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. We talked about the great challenges for the coming years and the need to advance in all areas of cooperation for shared development. We shall prevail!,” Maduro posted on social media.

Turkey is -together with Russia and Iran- among the countries to have helped Maduro through the sanctions imposed by other world leaders on the South American country. Erdoğan also recognizes Maduro as the only legitimate, legally elected president of Venezuela.

Turkey has supported and demanded respect for the sovereignty of Venezuela and condemned the attacks on the institutions and authorities of the Latin American and Caribbean nation.

Last October, while celebrating the 98th anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Turkey, Venezuela's Vice Minister for Europe, Daniela Rodríguez ratified her country's solidarity and support.

Turkey has been one of the nations, along with Russia and Iran, to have offered the greatest diplomatic support to Maduro. Both Governments have insisted they were “in favor of mutual development, as well as in defense of the principles and purposes of the United Nations Charter, Public International Law and the fight” against economic sanctions.