UK the second top market for Argentine wines

22nd Wednesday, December 2021 - 08:24 UTC Full article

Malbec is a distinctive Argentine wine brand and is celebrated annually in London sponsored by the Argentine embassy

Argentina's Grape and Wine Growing Institute, INV, reported that in November the sale overseas of fractioned wine climbed 21% over a year ago, reaching 200.336 hectoliters, representing 75,3 million dollars. The United States is the main client followed closely by the United Kingdom.

In effect London is the world's fourth city consumer of wine and the Argentine presence has been long established with a growing demand from distributors, wine boutiques, supermarkets and the gastronomy industry. Last year Argentine wine sales to UK reached US$ 127 million, and last October that sum was already US$ 118 million, anticipating a more positive year than 2020.

But UK is only part of the record since Argentine wineries are expected to establish a new global export record in 2021, according to data from November, when eleven month sales climbed 8,6% to US$ 750 million, hopefully reaching US$ 840 million, which would be higher than the previous record from 2012, with US$ 787 million..

If wine bulk sales are added the overall export would be US$ 900 million and if must, grape juice, is included overseas sales could be closer to a billion dollars. In 2012, the best year so far for the Argentine wine industry, total sales of all produce totaled US$ 925 million according to records from INV.

Government and private promotion for the wine industry have played a key role in supporting the Argentine wine and grape industry. For example since 2011, the Argentine embassy in London sponsors Malbec World Day in May, which has helped to include the Malbec brand in the international calendar of events.

Argentina also participates in some of the most important shows of the industry worldwide such as The International Bulk Wine and Spirits Show and the London Wine Fair.