Israel launches study about the effectiveness of 4th dose of COVID-19 vax

An Israeli heart surgeon has arguably become the world’s first healthy person to get a 4th dose of COVID-19 vaccine, The Times of Israel reported Monday.

“I did this with a full, full heart,” said Prof. Jacob Lavee of Sheba hospital, who received a fourth dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine. With Lavee, the Sheba Medical Center launched a landmark study to test the efficacy of the additional shot.

“I am definitely the first in Israel,” Lavee said. However, he pointed out some people with underlying medical conditions had in fact received a fourth shot in some countries. “I think there is a great importance that our medical team not be a vector for the disease and therefore the fourth booster is important,” he added, noting he did not experience any immediate side effects after the shot.

The fourth dose was administered to 150 medical staff who had received a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least four months ago. Some 6,000 individuals will be given a fourth shot as part of the study, with early results expected in two weeks.

In a related move, Israeli health authorities have reshaped vaccination guidelines so that people become eligible for booster doses barely three months after their second jab. The change is due to the spread of the Omicron variant. Under the previous Health Ministry guidance, boosters were offered to people five months after their second injection.

