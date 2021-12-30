Argentine peso drops yet again versus informal US dollar

30th Thursday, December 2021 - 09:58 UTC Full article

The “blue” dollar is slowly going up... and up.

The unofficial exchange rate between the Argentine peso and the US dollar climbed just one more notch Wednesday, thus reaching an unprecedented high of AR $ 205 (buy) and AR $ 209 (sale) / US $ 1.

Argentina's complicated exchange market has several rates, which vary according to the mechanisms used and the people or entities making the transactions. The gap between the so-called “blue” or parallel rate against the “official” Banco Nación rate was of over 100%.

The use of the word “blue” (in English) meaning dollars traded unofficially is believed to stem from a device used to detect counterfeit banknotes which turns blue if the bill is not good. According to this theory -one of many in financial circles- a blue dollar would not be a legal one.

Meanwhile, the so-called tourist dollar stood Thursday, December 30, between AR $ $ 132.28 (buy) and AR $ 140.08 (sale). It is the one used for purchases abroad through credit cards and it is the result of the official exchange rate plus all the surcharges (30%) the Government has imposed on that sort of transactions to minimize the gap.

The Argentine Central Bank has been issuing pesos at a frantic pace to finance state inbalances. The Government will need to decide soon whether to raise the interest rates, so that investors would take their pesos to the banking system to beat inflation or devaluate. Neither scenario would be good for an administration which has just lost the mid-term elections and is also managing the COVID-19 crisis with measures that undoubtedly have an impacts on its approval ratings.