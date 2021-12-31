Happy holidays!

31st Friday, December 2021 - 15:19 UTC Full article

Thank you for your trust in our handpicked selection of news from a fascinating region of the world. We hope you've enjoyed our coverage from this year full of expectations and important decisions for democracies, investors, and people.

As the summer arrives in the Southern Atlantic and most of South America prepares for a new summer season, MercoPress wishes a happy holiday break to all its readers and sponsors.

We have decided to take a break from the daily newsletter.

In the meantime, there will be daily postings on the website, our Instagram, and Twitter.

We extend to you all the best!

We hope to hear back from you (simply by replying to this email),

MercoPress staff.