US Congresswoman has Twitter account banned permanently

“Twitter is an enemy to America and can’t handle the truth,” Greene said afterwards

Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene Sunday had her personal Twitter account canceled permanently for postings deemed untrue regarding COVID-19. “We have permanently suspended the account for repeated violations of our Covid-19 disinformation policy,” the company noted.

Greene’s ban comes almost a year after former President Donald Trump was written off because the platform said his tweets risked inciting further violence and supported those who wrongly believed he had beaten Joseph Biden.

Congresswoman Greene represents the State of Georgia and is one of the most controversial figures on Capitol Hill.

Twitter did not specify which content had led to the definitive cancellation of the account. But Saturday Greene had tweeted that prior to the COVID-19 outbreak deaths from vaccines were taken seriously, but now an “extremely high amount of covid vaccine deaths are ignored and government forced vaccine mandates are increased.”

Back in August, Greene had been suspended for seven days after she published a message in which she assured vaccines were “failing” and that “they do not reduce the spread of the virus” and said the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) should not approve the COVID-19 vaccines.

“We permanently suspended [@mtgreenee] for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy,” the spokesperson wrote. “We’ve been clear that, per our strike system for this policy, we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy.”

Twitter uses a strike system to punish accounts that violate its COVID-19 policy. One strike results in nothing; second and third strikes result in a 12-hour account lock; a fourth strike brings a seven-day account lock; and a fifth strike results in a permanent suspension.

According to scientists, there is no evidence that vaccines are causing a streak of deaths that are being ignored. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has said reports of deaths after receiving the vaccine were “rare” and that post-vaccination reports of adverse health effects, including death, “do not necessarily mean that a vaccine caused a health problem.”

After her expulsion, Greene posted on Telegram and Gettr that “Twitter is an enemy to America and can’t handle the truth.”

“That’s fine, I’ll show America we don’t need them and it’s time to defeat our enemies. They can’t successfully complete a Communist revolution when people tell the truth. Social media platforms can’t stop the truth from being spread far and wide. Big Tech can’t stop the truth. Communist Democrats can’t stop the truth,” the controversial Congresswoman wrote.

Greene’s personal account is gone, but her congressional account, @RepMTG, remains active. “That account is not in violation of the Twitter Rules,” a company spokesperson said.

Social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook have adopted measures to avoid misinformation regarding COVID-19 from spreading, adding -for example- warning labels to posts containing unreliable data.

The United States is the country in the world hardest hit by the pandemic, with more than 820,000 deaths.