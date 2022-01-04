Polar Preet has arrived safely at the South Pole, first woman of color to achieve such a feat

A British Army captain has made history by becoming the first woman of color to cross Antarctica unsupported. Captain Harpreet Chandi has arrived safely at the South Pole after a 700-mile trek in 40 days.

She battled bouts of sickness and diarrhea as she took on the harsh conditions of Antarctica, which meant temperatures of -50°C and wind speeds of up to 60mph.

Polar Preet also had to pull all her kit on a sled. In her journey, she gave special mentions to BFBS for supporting her history-making Antarctic challenge.

In her Day 39 blog post, Capt Chandi said: “It has been a long few days but I’m doing well and I'm super close now as well.

”So, the weather can change so quickly here, it was so cold yesterday, I think about minus 45 degrees with wind chill and then in the afternoon there was hardly any wind at all which was amazing.

“It definitely feels colder in the last degree where I'm at higher altitude. I haven’t seen anyone here in the last degree and now I’m 15 nautical miles from the south pole. I can't believe I'm almost there.”

Retired Major General Lamont Kirkland from the Team Army Sports Foundation, which backed the challenge, told Forces News: “There are plenty of adjectives that could describe Captain Preet Chandi – tenacious is right up there as one of them, determination, this sense of ambition”.

“This girl is amazing, in every which way. I had that sense when I first talked to her and when I met her for the first time at her launch event in October, back in October.

”I was absolutely sure in all certainty that she would make this.”