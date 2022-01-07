Argentina, Cuba sign bilateral deals to foster food sovereignty

7th Friday, January 2022 - 11:52 UTC Full article

Rodríguez Parrilla insisted on ”Cuba's historical position in favor of Argentine sovereignty over the Malvinas Island

Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla and Santiago Cafiero, Foreign Ministers of Cuba and Argentina respectively, Thursday signed in Buenos Aires a bilateral cooperation agreement for Agricultural Development “to promote the food sovereignty of Cuba,” it was announced.

The treaty provides for the creation of an Agricultural Technology Training and Transfer Center which would allow the Caribbean island to increase its agri-food productive capacity, through the development of direct sowing in addition to focusing on small and medium-sized producers.

In return, Argentine companies will have access to benefits granted by the legislation in force in Cuba.

Cafiero and Rodríguez Parrilla also signed the Commercial Exchange and Cooperation Agreement between the Argentine Republic and the Republic of Cuba, an update of the agreements in force on the matter, to increase bilateral trade.

The meeting took place ahead of the XXII summit of foreign ministers of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac).

Rodríguez Parrilla thanked Argentina for its stance against the Economic, Commercial and Financial Blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba and for its support in the fight against COVID-19.

He also reaffirmed “Cuba's historical position in favor of Argentine sovereignty over the Malvinas Islands, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands and the surrounding maritime spaces.”