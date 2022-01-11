Consecutive fires hit Chilean town of Iquique

There were no fatalities but the first fire did leave some 15 people injured

A fire in Iquique, in the Tarapacá region, has left some 400 Chileans homeless, including 15 injured Monday, but no fatalities were reported. But when things seemed to be getting back to normal, a second fire not far from the previous one added to the locals' nightmare.

A fire in the Laguna Verde camp in Iquique ended up affecting at least 400 people and left some 100 homes damaged, local media reported. At least 15 people were injured and five firefighters were left with injuries. Nevertheless, no fatalities have been reported.

The authorities later declared a second fire alarm not far from there. The Ministry of Public Works, the Armed Forces and private companies were summoned to assist the victims and put down the flames.

A social protection network was also activated together with the Civil Registry so that the victims who lost their belongings can receive them and also get food and supplies.

Through its Twitter account, the City Council made a call to “clear the roads, stay away from the area and allow emergency teams to work in optimal conditions.”

According to the Fire Department, the second ignition originated in a property in the sector of Valle Central streets with Playa Blanca, just two blocks from Monday's fire. Several fire brigades and police officers rushed to the scene.

Local authorities also warned local residents to take precautions since ”the emergency procedure of Firefighters is maintained due to structural fire in Central Valley and Playa Blanca in Iquique due to fire in houses of light material, a place very close to the fire that consumed almost 100 homes.”

A detailed report on how many buildings had been affected by the second event was yet to be issued, but it was estimated that it did not go beyond four homes. The number of people affected was also still to be determined but authorities agreed there were no fatalities or injuries.