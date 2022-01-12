Argentina claims Wallace's remarks are “inappropriate and unacceptable”

The Argentine foreign ministry reacted strongly to Defense Secretary Ben Wallace's statements published on Monday in the Daily Telegraph arguing that his belligerent threats and denigratory remarks towards Argentina are not compatible with the current level of diplomatic relations.
“Argentine democratic governments have consolidated their sovereignty claim on the Malvinas question in the framework of international law, and through pacific and diplomatic means, and thus Secretary Wallace's references are absolutely inappropriate and unacceptable”
Argentina reiterates the UK must comply with the multiple UN resolutions calling for a negotiated solution of the sovereignty dispute over the Malvinas, South Georgia, South Sandwich Islands and their corresponding maritime spaces.
Argentina also again calls on the UK to respect international law which have declared the South Atlantic as a zone of peace and free of nuclear arms, and the demilitarization of the Malvinas.
This year is the fortieth anniversary of UN General Assembly Resolution 37/9, from 4 November 1982, months after the ending of the South Atlantic conflict , which did not modify the nature of the sovereignty dispute as established in the resolution.
Resolution 37/9 again calls on the Argentine and UK governments to restart negotiations to find in the shortest time possible a peaceful solution to the sovereignty dispute referred in the
Malvinas Islands question, and request UN Secretary General to undertake a renewed good offices so as to attend the parties involved.
Terrance Hill.Posted 3 hours ago +2
It is worth pointing out the fact that a flag was raised by the British in 1765 at Port Egmont. That was over half a century befor Argentina even existed.
It is by the very fact History was written that Argentina has not been able to consolidate any if its claims.
When Argentina first raised their flag, they were doing so knowing that they were attempting to colonise something that did not belong to them.
That is where the myth started and modern Argentina today has had it's people do indoctrinated that they do not now know the truth anymore.
Invading the islands in 1982 was a part of reinforcing that indoctrination of a people.
It went badly wrong for them and today Argentina has been split in their thinking. They are now seeking the truth.
They have had enough of rogue governments suppressing them and it is but a matter of time before the impoverished people of Argentina will rise up and take back what has been stolen from them.
Argentina is in a political mess and it simply cannot continue on that path of self destruction. International debts, poverty and indoctrination has virtually destroyed a once great country.
How much longer can it continue.
In all honesty who gives two funkies mucks what Argentina thinks.Posted 3 hours ago +2
Argentina once again firmly cements its place as Laughingstock of the Continent.Posted 1 hour ago +1