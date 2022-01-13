Meat consumption in Argentina fell despite cap on exports

13th Thursday, January 2022

Despite 2021's fall, Argentines continue to eat more beef than any other people in the world

Argentina has recorded a 4.8% decline in meat consumption per inhabitant despite caps on exports imposed by the administration of President Alberto Fernández, which allegedly sought to prioritize the domestic market.

According to a report by the Chamber of Industry and Commerce of Meats and Derivatives of the Argentine Republic (CICCRA), consumption of beef per inhabitant in 2021 was 47.6 kg / year (or -2.4kg / inhab / year).

According to Argentina's previous standards, December should have yielded a result around 52.4 kg / inhabitant / year, CICCRA said.

Under the Government's new measures, beef production went down 6.1% in 2021, 194.1 thousand tons below 2020 figures.

In 2021 797.6 thousand tons of beef were exported (which would show a fall of 11.7% per year).

In 2021, the meat processing industry slaughtered 12,967 million heads of cattle, which represents a fall of 7.4% (-10.0% if adjusted for the number of working days), one million head less compared to the previous year.

According to the Argentine Beef Promotion Institute (IPCVA), the price of beef increased 9.7% in December 2021 compared to the previous month, for a 60.7% yoy rise.

Despite the decrease in consumption in recent years, Argentina continues to lead in terms of world consumption of beef per inhabitant, followed by Uruguay with 45 kg / inhabitant / year, and the United States in third position with 38 kg / inhab / year, according to data from the Rosario Stock Exchange.

The report indicates that in terms of poultry meat consumption, Argentina is among the top five worldwide, with about 48 kg / inhabitant years. The ranking is led by Qatar, whose population consumed an average of 52 kg / inhabitant / year, followed by the United States with a consumption of 51 kg / inhabitant / year, the same as Malaysia.

Regarding pork, Argentines are far from the top positions, with around 20 kg / inhabitant / year.