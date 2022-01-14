Former Spanish PMs support dialogue between Argentina, UK over Falklands

Ambassador Alfonsín held a reception in Madrid where Spanish politicians favored dialogue over Falklands

Argentine President Alberto Fernández Friday thanked former Spanish Prime Ministers for their support to resuming dialogue with the United Kingdom over the Falklands / Malvinas issue.

The former Spanish heads of Government Felipe González, José María Aznar, José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero and Mariano Rajoy make remarks in that regard during a reception at Argentina's Embassy in Madrid with Ambassador Ricardo Alfonsín.

”Congratulations Ambassador Ricardo Alfonsín for promoting the meeting and solidarity between Spain and Argentina. And all my gratitude to the former presidents of the Spanish democracy for joining the claim of sovereignty of the Argentine people over the Malvinas Islands,” Fernández wrote on his Twitter account.

The Argentine Embassy in Spain also expressed its gratitude and assured that in addition to the former heads of Government there were other local politicians under the so-called Dialogue Support Group who have expressed their commitment to international law and to finding a peaceful solution to differences between States.

Other Spanish guests at the Embassy were former Foreign Minister José Manuel García-Margallo, the former Secretary of State for International Cooperation and Ibero-America Miguel Angel Cortés and the former Secretary General of NATO and High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy of the European Union, Javier Solana.