The most luxurious vacation properties in Uruguay: Up to US$ 250,000 per fortnight

15th Saturday, January 2022 - 10:09 UTC Full article

Of the 10 most luxurious properties in the temporary rental section of Mercado Libre, 7 are in José Ignacio, two in Manantiales and one in Punta del Este

For some years now, luxury vacationers are increasingly enjoying Eastern Uruguay's coastline. Beach towns such as José Ignacio, Manantiales or Miamesque Punta del Este are hosts to thousands of tourists that are giving an air of increasing exclusivity to these places.

During the ongoing summer season, Uruguay had a “surprising” entry of tourists during the second half of December and the first week of January, according to official information from the National Customs Directorate, provided by the Undersecretary of Tourism, Remo Monzeglio. From December 15 to January 11, the country received a total of 167,944 tourists.

Some of the most luxurious properties in eastern Uruguay count with beachfront homes with direct access to the beach, maritime estates in the middle of a wooded park, with seven, eight, nine or even 10 bedrooms all en suite, swimming pool (or pools), sports courts, gym, kitchens the size of a restaurant, and rooms designed to perfection for total relaxation.

Several of them are available in the Uruguay's leading online shopping website, Mercado Libre (also a real estate website), for those who can afford them to spend a few days of vacation there.

Of the 10 most luxurious properties in the temporary rental section of Uruguay's leading real estate portal, seven are in José Ignacio, two in the Manantiales area and one in Punta del Este, in the San Rafael neighborhood. To spend 15 days resting in one of them you can pay from US$ 80,000 to US$ 250,000, and spending a little more, you can spend the whole month.

The most luxurious property published on the site is a mansion designed by Argentine architect Martín Gómez and located in José Ignacio in a 13.5 hectare park near the sea, but without direct access to it from the house. It has nine bedrooms with their own bathrooms, living and sitting rooms with panoramic views, a professionally equipped kitchen, barbecue, billiard room, heated swimming pool, spa, sauna with massage room and gym. To spend the first 15 days of January 2022, Mercado Libre reports that US$ 250,000 is required.

On the other hand, for those who prefer a sea view and direct access to the beach, another house, located five kilometers from José Ignacio, can be rented. On a six-hectare plot of land, it has a main house with three en-suite bedrooms and three other Thai-style buildings with two en-suite bedrooms each. In addition: a 35-meter “infinity” pool that seems to connect directly to the sea, a modern entertainment room with Bose surround sound system, a dining room for 30 people, Jacuzzi in all guest bathrooms, tennis court, massage room, sauna and gym, among other things. The rent for the first two weeks of January is US$ 200,000 and US$ 350,000 for the whole month.