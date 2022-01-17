Annual inflation in Patagonia reached 51,6% in 2021, despite many government regulated prices

17th Monday, January 2022 - 09:50 UTC Full article

In the twelve months, Clothing and footwear climbed 65,9%, Transport, 64,5% and Restaurants and Hotels, 60,2%.

The Consumers Price Index in Argentine Patagonia, mainly Tierra del Fuego, was 3,1% in December accumulating 51,6% in the twelve months of 2021, in the range of the overall Argentine inflation last year, 50,9%.

However clothing and shoe wear were the items with the highest incidence, while Housing, and government regulated public rates of water, power and fuels, the least influential, 1,9%, according to the official Argentine stats office INDEC.

A detail of CPI items shows that car purchases and tobacco were up 6% and 5.8% in December, while pharmaceutical products, and health equipments were up 0,1% (also government regulated). Education costs remained unchanged.

Other items, food and non alcoholic beverage, 3%; Transport 3,8%; Communications 2,2%; Leisure and Culture, 3.2%; Restaurants and hotels, 4,7% while Other goods and services, 2,2%.

In the twelve months, Clothing and footwear climbed 65,9%, Transport, 64,5% and Restaurants and Hotels, 60,2%. At the other end government managed public rates, water, power, cooking gas and fuel, 32,2%, and Education 39,3%.

In the Food and non alcoholic beverage item, prices of different meats, milk and dairy produce as well as cereals and bread were partly compensated by lower costs for vegetables, legumes, potatoes and similar products.