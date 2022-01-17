Former Paraguayan President suspected of laundering money

Paraguay's Interior Minister Arnaldo Giuzzio intends to bring former President Horacio Cartés before the Courts to account for the inconsistencies in his affidavits and tax and real estate returns. But Guzzio said he still needs to decide whether he will do it as a private citizen or in his official capacity.

“I confirm that we are going to do it (criminal complaint), but we are analyzing why we still do not have all the elements other than the affidavit. We are evaluating whether we do it personally or as a minister. He says that it is a political attack but he does attack politically. The goal is to attack the interior minister to get to the president,” Giuzzio said as he hinted “we could talk about money laundering.”

Giuzzio launched all his flak against Cartés during a radio appearance. He said the former head of state was someone who buys everything he wants, a type of behavior is consistent with organized crime.

The Minister of the Interior assured there were organizations monitoring Cartés' but their data is still to reach the hands of prosecutors. “His behavior is not compatible with that of a political leader,” Guzzio said about Cartés. The minister also described Cartes' financial management was filled with money loans he handed out to close friends and relatives so as to circumvene formal financial circuits, which could cost Paraguay its reputation as a serious country where to do business.

The controversy began after Giuzzio announced that the Panamanian Prosecutor's Office had requested reports on Cartés, who in Giuzzio's view manipulated the country's financial system to accomodate his private interests while he was President, after a series of alleged irregularities came to light.

Giuzzio said there were assets known to belong to Cartés but are not listed as such.