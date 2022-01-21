Mexican college teacher fired for anti semitic “joke”

After the distasteful intervention, the teacher tried to loosen up the situation, but it was too late

A Mexican teacher has been sacked after an antisemitic remark during a virtual class which resulted in most embarrassing for her students: “What's the difference between a pizza and a Jew?”, she asked.

As none of her students at the San Ángel Center for Higher Studies replied, the teacher -named Irene García Méndez- replied: “That pizza does not scream when it is put in the oven.” The Holocaust is no joke. CESSA University announced the dismissal of the teacher in question.

”Your joke is in too bad taste. Yes, and I'm telling you the truth: as a Jew, your joke is in too bad taste (...) I assume my fault and I'm going to withdraw from your class, thank you very much,“ and zoomed out.

Video footage of the incident went viral over social media, leading up to García-Méndez's dismissal. After the distateful intervention, the teacher tried to loosen up the situation, but it was too late.

Twitter user AdinaChel posted the video clip online and it quickly went viral. “Jews are used to anti-Semitism in all its forms. But there are scenes that, because they are everyday, give us goosebumps. ... Because it's not a joke. Any comment? Action?”

The publication generated multiple reactions. Some users said it was “black humor” but most agreed it was indeed a “bad taste” joke. Or worse.

CESSA general director Alonso Guerrero Arteaga apologized in a statement for the “offensive comments” to the Jewish community. “For many years we have maintained a close and positive relationship, through students and teachers in our house of studies, as well as the different preparatory schools with which we have a very good relationship, and we wish to continue maintaining it in this way,” he said.

In a separate statement, he announced the teacher's dismissal: “The teacher who made the anti-Semitic remarks was immediately fired. Her offensive statements were made in a personal capacity and do not reflect the position of CESSA Universidad, nor the values with which we work in our institution,” Guerrero Arteaga said.