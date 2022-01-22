Bomb found at former FARC political meeting point

22nd Saturday, January 2022 - 09:40 UTC Full article

The device “could be activated remotely,” Camacho said

Colombian police Friday found an explosive device ready to go off at a Bogotá restaurant which also serves as the political headquarters of former FARC combatants, it was reported. The venue, known as Casa Alternativa, is a meeting point for ex-fighters making arrangements for the March elections.

Bogotá Police Chief General Eliécer Camacho said a “bottle with approximately one and a half kilos of anfo,” a powerful explosive, had been discovered at the site where members of the left-wing Comunes party, made up of former FARC guerrillas who signed the peace deal in Colombia, were carrying out pre-electoral activities.

Law enforcement agents also found a cell phone with which the bomb was probably going to be activated. The device “could be activated remotely,” Camacho told reporters.

”There we would hold a meeting with Youth of the Party @ComunesCoL and tomorrow would be the launch of our Party's campaign. No more attacks on Peace!” Congressman Sergio Marín, a demobilized FARC combatant, wrote on Twitter.

The leaders of what once was the most powerful guerrilla group on the continent agreed to appear before a special court to clarify the worst crimes of the conflict, in exchange for participating in politics and avoid prison sentences.

Although violence waned down significantly, the pact with the former FARC did not completely extinguish the war. Nearly 300 ex-combatants have been killed in the last five years and remote areas are still suffering attacks by armed groups.

Colombia is experiencing an intense electoral campaign that will define the successor of Conservative President Iván Duque as well as the future members of Parliament.