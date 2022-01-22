Pelé's health deteriorates, back to chemotherapy

22nd Saturday, January 2022 - 09:18 UTC Full article

Pele has intestine, liver and lung tumors, it was reported

Brazilian football legend Edson Arantes do Nascimento, better known as Pele, Friday was diagnosed to have three organs affected with cancer, due to which he has returned to undertaking chemotherapy sessions.

The 81-year-old Pele was admitted back into the Albert Einstein Hospital in São Paulo to be treated “for the different tumors that afflict him.” According to reports, he has intestine, liver and lung tumors. Physicians treating him have explained the malformation in the liver could not be removed surgically.

Doctors are speaking of “generalized cancer” in three organs and believe Pele's best hopes lie with periodical chemotherapy sessions to prevent “the tumors from spreading throughout the body.”

Pelé was hospitalized Wednesday and by Thursday he had been “discharged” yet again, according to a medical report released by Doctors Fabio Nasri, René Gansl, and Miguel Cendoroglo Neto.

Last September, Pelé had been diagnosed with a colon tumor, for which he underwent surgery to remove it. In December he was hospitalized yet again in the Intensive Care Unit for further treatment.

With Brazil's national team, Pele has won the World Cups of 1958 (Sweden), 1962 (Chile), and 1970 (Mexico).