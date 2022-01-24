France eyes new rules which would let Djokovic play at Roland Garros

According to the latest version of the everchanging press reports, France is now said to be eyeing a change in the immigration rules, which would allow Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic to play at the most emblematic French Open at Roland Garros after being deported from Australia for the first Grand Slam event of the year.

The new change would allow foreigners not vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter the country provided they have had the diseases within the last six months prior to arrival. Djokovic has told Australian authorities he tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 Dec. 16 and the French Open is scheduled to take place between May 22 and June 5.

France is also said to be considering easing down on other COVID-19 restrictions starting next month.

Djokovic is not vaccinated against the coronavirus and was determined to be in breach of Australian immigration laws when he tried to defend his Australian Open crown.

Australian officials also determined the presence in the country of the unvaccinated Djokovic posed a risk to public order.

“It was not unreasonable for the minister to be concerned that the alleged support of some anti-vaccine groups for Mr Djokovic's apparent position on vaccination could encourage rallies and protests that could lead to further community transmission,” the three Australian Federal Court judges ruled while upholding Djokovic's deportation earlier this year.