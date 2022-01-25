Argentine President adds Barbados to his global tour next month

Fernández plans to discuss with Mottley issues resulting from climate change

Argentine President Alberto Fernández's upcoming tour has found a way to add some mileage after a stop in Barbados has been arranged to meet with Prime Minister Mia Mottley, it was announced Tuesday. Fernández's trip starts on Feb. with a visit to visit China and also to Russia.

The Argentine head of state plans to discuss climate issues as well as topics related to CELAC, of which the Argentine leader is pro-tempore president.

Also forming Fernández's entourage will be a large list of political figures which includes Governors of Buenos Aires (Axel Kicillof), Catamarca (Raúl Jalil) and Río Negro (Arabela Carreras) in addition to Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero and other members of his team.

Fernández's first stop will be Moscow, where the President is to share lunch with his Russian colleague Vladimir Putin. The delegation will then fly to to China Feb. 4, 5 and 6 to meet with Chinese President, Xi Jinping and other world leaders attending the Winter Olympics.

Fernández will also be awarded an honorary PhD from the University of China. Despite the Argentine President's presence in the country, the ceremony will still be held through a virtual format due to sanitary protocols.

During his stopover in Barbados, Fernández plans to discuss with Mottley the recent floods the country has gone through as a result of climate change.

However large Fernández's delegation might be, this time around it shall not include any guest journalists, it was announced by Casa Rosada sources. The measure is also linked to strict protocols in force in China to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Neither will travel First Lady Fabiola Yáñez, who is to be at a very advanced stage of her pregnancy by then.

In his talks with Chinese officials, Fernández plans to sign Argentina's allegiance to the famous “Silk Road” as well as some other agreements regarding science and technology.