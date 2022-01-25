Falklands Government appoints new Director of Health and Social Services

25th Tuesday, January 2022 - 09:06 UTC Full article

Bale was part of the Covid-19 response team deployed with 16 Medical Regiment to Hillside Camp, in March 2020

The Falkland Islands Government (FIG) has announced the appointment of Thomas (Tom) Bale as the new Director of Health and Social Services, taking up the position from 14 February 2022.

Tom joins FIG from the British Forces South Atlantic Islands, BFSAI, stationed at Mount Pleasant Complex.MPC, following 18 years in the British Army. His career was first as a Non-Commissioned Officer in the Grenadier Guards, before commissioning at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst into the Royal Army Medical Corps, in 2012.

He has significant leadership and management experience, in and out of healthcare, as well as previous experience of the Falkland Islands having toured here as a Guardsman in the RIC and, more recently, as part of the Covid-19 response team deployed with 16 Medical Regiment to Hillside Camp, in March 2020. His current role is as SO2 Med, which he has held since June 2020. Tom will be accompanied by his wife Gen and their children, who all look forward to their new adventure.

Commenting on the announcement, Tom said: “It is a huge privilege to be granted the opportunity to be the next Director of Health and Social Services. I know from first-hand experience that I am joining an incredible team. It is an organisation which the whole nation should rightly be proud of, and I look forward to adding as much value as I can – learning from colleagues and enabling a resilient and modern service for the community, which has already embraced me and my family over the last 18 months.”

Andy Keeling, FIG Chief Executive, added: “We are very pleased to welcome Tom both to FIG and to the Corporate Management Team. Having worked closely with Tom during the pandemic, his wealth of experience and knowledge has been evident throughout, and I am sure this will continue to be the case, not only in responding to the ongoing challenges of Covid-19, but also as we look to the future.”

Portfolio Lead for Health and Social Services, MLA John Birmingham, commented: “This is great news for our community. Tom’s medical background, coupled with his extensive experience gained during his time within the armed forces including in the Falkland Islands, will be incredibly valuable as we come through the peak of the pandemic and continue to focus on how to provide the best possible frontline health and social services for local residents.”